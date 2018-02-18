Not quite winter, not quite spring

February is a funny old month isn’t it? We’re ricocheting wildly between screaming winds and sheets of rain and clear blue skies and gentle breezes. Until now, I’ve always considered February a bit of a depressing month, but I’m actually quite enjoying this one.

What’s changed? Nothing major, really. I haven’t been in education for years, so February doesn’t mean getting a week off school for half-term, and I didn’t book my usual trip to Scandinavia this month, so it’s not like my mind is brimming with fresh memories of fresh snow and cold air and pastries.

But what has happened is the way I’m looking at ordinary things. The crocuses are out early this year, and the carpets of snowdrops always make me smile. I’ve seen blossom already, pink and waiting to burst, and last night I saw the garden teeming with woodlice who finally found it warm enough to venture out from their hiding places.

As I said, nothing is really different. These things happen every year. I’ve always liked spending a lot of time on my own, and this really helps me notice these small changes in the world. Spring is one of my favourite times of year, because I love the new life and the colours. I’ve always found summer overrated (and my sunburnt skin always agrees), but spring is juicy and saturated with pink, blue, green, cool mornings, poetic rain showers and wispy clouds.

Is there a point to this post? Not especially – it’s just a small way for me to show my appreciation of what I now understand to be an underrated little month. I guess in a way, my point is that I was too stubborn to enjoy everything February has to offer – until now. I haven’t been seeking out opportunities for hygge (I never do – it wouldn’t work anyway), but as it should, it’s come to me organically – with the sunshine coaxing out my freckles across my nose, and the grass drying out for long enough to let me sit down and think about nothing important for a while. But equally, the reflection of the streetlights in the wet concrete, and navigating around the little pools of mud everywhere.

I’m happy I got to appreciate it now so I don’t keep wasting my Februarys.

