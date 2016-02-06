Happy Easter! I’m not even remotely religious, but who doesn’t like Easter eggs? Yesterday I got busy in the kitchen to celebrate the long weekend (there is little I would love more than a four-day weekend every single week), and made these sweet little Easter cupcakes. Baking comprises an important part of my personal hygge,…
The scent of hygge
If there’s one thing I love as much as hygge, it’s fragrance. I have a collection of around 40 perfumes, and I’m always looking to add more. But it’s not just perfume – I’ve always had a thing for scents in general. I have a very sharp sense of smell, and there are lots of…
Hello Hygge in Project Calm magazine
Just a quick one! I recently wrote a piece for issue 3 of Project Calm magazine called ‘A spring day the Nordic way’. In this article, I talk you through a spring day with some Scandinavian concepts you may not be familiar with to help you embrace this beautiful season. And yes, there may be…
Bathtime hygge
Look, I bloody love baths, OK? I know a lot of people find them boring or uncomfortable, but all I’ll say to that is that yes, it’s possible to have a wrong opinion. While I love a Sunday night bath, I’m equally happy languishing in a midweek, midday bath. You know, when you have a…
Hygge places: Tromsø, Norway
Hei venner! I’ve just got back from yet another Scandi trip, this time to Tromsø in Norway. Tromsø is up in the Arctic Circle, and usually it would be well into minus temperatures at this time of year up there, but during my visit it was surprisingly mild – apparently it’s been an unusually ‘warm’ winter for…
Hygge for your valentine
I am extremely single right now, so for the second year in a row, I am beyond thrilled to be my own valentine. I can’t wait to take myself on a hot date (or a cold date – I’m actually going to be in Tromsø this Valentine’s Day) and whisper sweet nothings to myself as I…
Let’s fika with ScandiKitchen: The Essence of Hygge
I’m very selective about the ‘hygge books’ I write about on here, mainly because there are just so many and a lot of them are pretty similar. How many ways can there be to light a candle, and how many books do we really need to tell us about the joys of spending time with…
A healthy hygge weekend
With the weekend finally here (wow this has been a long week), I thought I’d give you a little treat for the weekend. I’m so guilty of getting home on a Friday, crashing out on the sofa and only waking up on Sunday night with Netflix asking me if I’m still there (yes Netflix, stop…
My Blue Monday hygge party
Well thank god that’s over! Blue Monday certainly lived up to its expectations this year, but fortunately help was at hand in the way of my little hygge party inspired by GLORIOUS. In case you missed out on all the action, take a look at my 10 top tips for throwing a hygge party –…
10 tips for holding a hygge party
Ugh, January is dragging isn’t it? It doesn’t help that 16th January is Blue Monday, considered the most depressing day of the year because Christmas is over, payday feels a long way off and everyone’s being sensible after the winter binge. That’s why I’m very excited to be teaming up with GLORIOUS to inspire you…
7 untranslatable Nordic words you’ll love
In case you hadn’t heard, I’m quite fond of hygge. One of the things I really love about it is that there is no direct translation into English – this is the Linguistics graduate in me. I love the different characters of languages that give us terms we can’t say neatly in our own language….
Decluttering the Danish way
I’m not very good at New Year’s resolutions. When I was younger, we had to come up with a New Year’s resolution at school, and I’d just never stick to it (mine was ‘stop biting my nails’ for about four years running). There are lots of things I could improve in 2017 – rejoin the…
A cosy Christmas Eve
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house… I am having a great time eating everything (all together now… calories don’t count in December) and wearing sequins every day and enjoying a lunchtime prosecco and I hope you are too. I’m listening to Christmas songs in the shower (I recently discovered this one which…
Hygge Christmas: Clothing gift guide
Somehow throughout December, Christmas has been busy sneaking up on us… how did that happen and why did nobody warn me? I don’t know about where you are, but Brighton is suspiciously mild considering we’re now in mid-December (In The Bleak Midwinter? Not just yet). However, I’m ignoring all that and pretending for the sake…
Hygge Christmas: Home gift guide
How on earth could I write a series of Christmas gift guides without doing one about the home?! With less than two weeks to go, but a whole lot of winter left, I’m going to introduce you to a few gift ideas to help you keep your friends and family cosy this winter. While you…
Hygge Christmas: Food and drink gift guide
If there’s anything I love, it’s FOOD. The abundance of grub is by far my favourite thing about this time of year, and if you asked me what comes in second, it’s the drink. Everything in moderation, of course, but I will never say no to another mulled wine, or a Bailey’s hot chocolate, or…
Hygge Christmas: Book gift guide
Yes, yes, I know – do we really need another post about hygge books? My answer is YES, because it’s Christmas and because I want to. Rest assured though, these book gift ideas won’t ALL be about hygge, so for those of you who find the idea abhorrent needn’t look away just yet. The Little…
Hygge Christmas: Scandi Christmas decorations
I love this time of year! I actually love early December more than Christmas itself – I love sequins, the cocktails (I recently tried my first ever spiced rum espresso martini and it was delicious), the twinkly lights, the roasted chestnuts and the frosty mornings, and I’m already loving December – let’s hope it’s a…
The December countdown: 24 days of hygge
It’s the 1st of bloody December! It’s nearly Father Christmas’ birthday! Can you believe it? I sure can’t! So, with that in mind, I thought I’d pull together 24 ideas for ways to hygge this month. If you’re on Twitter, you may be interested to know that I’ve launched my #HyggeAdvent. Each day, I’ll be…
Hyggeligt personalised stocking fillers
I know, I know, it’s only November, but in the world of blogging it’s been Christmas since about September… so really I’m running late. Obviously hygge isn’t something you can buy, but lots of us are going to be starting our Christmas shopping soon (some of you probably have it all wrapped up already… what…
Hello Hygge on Norway’s TV 2!
It just keeps getting more and more exciting for Hello Hygge… this morning I was invited to appear live on TV 2’s God Morgen Norge (Good Morning Norway) to talk about hygge in Britain! You can watch the recording here (my part starts at around 3.45, but of course if you speak Norwegian it’s worth watching…
Win a winter hygge hamper!
Guess what… it’s competition time again! I’m so overwhelmed with all the attention my little old blog has been attracting this year, and I think it’s about time I gave something back to say thank you for all your kind words, comments and enthusiasm for hygge in 2016. That’s why I’m running a competition to…
Quiet hygge
Forgive me friends – I’ve been suffering from a terrible case of naughty blogger syndrome, characterised by doing absolutely anything except blogging. Fortunately with a strong dose of real life and a birthday (25, how did that happen?), I’m fighting fit and ready to go again! I’m going to ease myself back in gently with…
Hygge mythbusting
In the last few weeks, amid the deluge of posts about hygge, I’ve seen a few creeping through talking about how it’s smug, it’s ‘ruining London’ and it’s Denmark’s ‘least welcome import’. I think it goes without saying that I think this is all pure nonsense, and I can’t help but wonder how many of these…
Why autumn is the best season
I always used to think I was so original for loving autumn more than the other seasons, but now it seems as though everyone’s on the crunchy leaf hype. Finally, everyone understands me! I’m cool with it though – it means I get to enthuse about scarves and orange leaves more. Our heating kicked in at…
Special delivery: Living Hygge box
Who doesn’t love receiving parcels? Nobody, that’s who! I’m the queen of ordering things online and forgetting about it, so it’s always a nice surprise when something appears at the door a few days later. Now, what could possibly make the parcel-receiving experience even better… … that’s right! Hygge in a box! And thanks to…
The taste of hygge with ScandiKitchen’s Brontë Aurell
The first time I visited London’s Scandinavian Kitchen, I was at uni, and in the throes of my Scandi obsession. I’d already been to Scandinavia several times, and was reading books and watching films and listening to music and doing everything I could to create a Nordic world in my mind. And of course, being…
Hygge and happiness with Meik Wiking
Got a hyggestund? I’m in a serious state of hyggehjørnet, so let’s hyggesnak about our favourite topic: that’s right, it’s hygge! And if you’re wondering what these fabulous terms mean, you’d better get your hands on a copy of The Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way to Live Well by Meik Wiking. I’m the…
Book review: The Art of Hygge
Want to know a secret? I don’t know if you’ve heard, but hygge is THE hot topic of autumn 2016. There are something like nine books about hygge being released in the next month or so, which is amazing considering nobody in the UK really knew what it was when I started blogging about it…
Comforting sounds
Just a fleeting visit today! I recently appeared on Corinne Bailey Rae’s The Heart Speaks in Whispers podcast talking about all things hygge and this very blog! You can listen to the episode I’m in here, where you’ll also find out about Corinne’s experience with pilates and why mental and physical health are so intertwined. You…
How to hygge this autumn
I’m in an autumnal frenzy. The first question I ask anyone at the moment is ‘Have you seen any conkers and if so where can I get them?’. Conkers are my autumnal drug. I crave that gorgeous rich brown. I feel the same way about blackberries too. I spotted some on a Sunday walk on…
Hygge from afar
Hygge is all about cosiness, maintaining a pleasant environment and spending time with the people we love. But we can’t always be physically close to the people who matter, and in a time when it’s so easy to like someone’s Facebook status instead of making the effort to catch up with them, it’s worth thinking…
Come inside with [hoo-gah] and win a Scandi throw
I’m calling it: summer’s over. The Olympics are over (see you in four years, diving) and all my summer dresses are being banished to the back of my wardrobe. Hello drizzle, hello wool and hello pumpkins. I’m super excited to bring to you some hygge homeware inspiration from Jack Watson, the owner of new Scandi…
Getting autumnal with the Yankee Candle Harvest Time collection
Autumn is obviously the best season, and I’m MASSIVELY in love with all the smells associated with it. Hot cider, ripe berries, wet grass, bonfires, crisp apples… mmm, I can’t wait. And we all know that candles are an integral part of the hygge experience, which is why I’m so excited to share with you…
Hygge dressing for autumn
So what happened to the ‘heatwave’ we were predicted then, Met Office?! Because all I can see right now is clouds, and I’m totally cool with that. Even at 1pm today, the shadows seemed extra long and the sun looked lower in the sky than I’m used to. I’m wearing socks this evening because it’s…
Hygge places: Lisbon, Portugal
Ghouls like me aren’t built for the heat. But sometimes even we ghosts make exceptions, and I can honestly say I would make exception after exception for Lisbon. I must be honest and admit that I didn’t specifically choose Lisbon as a destination. I spotted that one of my favourite bands, Radiohead, were headlining a…
Creating a hygge home for summer
I don’t know how this has happened, but apparently it’s the middle of July. The older I get, the faster the years go – I’m sure of it. A lot of people ask me if it’s possible to experience hygge in the summer. The answer is YES! It may seem counter-intuitive, trying to get cosy…
Competition: win season 1 of Nordic Noir series Dicte
Do I have a treat for you today, Denmark fans! I know it’s summer (supposedly), but in true British (or Scandi) style, all it’s done is rain the last few weeks. Don’t get me wrong – I love a bit of English summer rain, but it certainly hasn’t got me in the mood for picnics…
Healthy body, healthy mind
Despite what you might have heard, and despite the fact I refuse to run for the bus, I don’t hate exercise. I am, however, clumsy and uncoordinated, and school PE lessons didn’t leave me feeling inspired and raring to go (my friends and I were found hiding at the bottom of the field more than…
Why you should care about raw Icelandic cooking
When was the last time you went out for a delicious raw Icelandic meal? What, never? Really? NEVER? You haven’t lived. OK, yes, me neither – but I was certainly very intrigued when I spotted a new recipe book, Raw: Recipes for a modern vegetarian lifestyle by Solla Eiríksdóttir. As a lover of all things…
The best hygge Instagram accounts
I’m something of an Instagram lurker. I don’t post a lot, but you can rest assured that I see everything. I find it very therapeutic looking at pictures of nice things, and I find it especially lovely looking at pictures of hyggeligt things. Luckily for us, there are some gorgeous accounts posting lots of wonderfully…
Competition: Win Danish Morsø cookware
Roasts are having a real moment in my city right now. Brighton has seen burgers, burritos and craft beer, but the thing that really gets people talking is the good old Sunday roast. Whether you’re into chicken, beef, lamb, pork or a nice veggie roast, there’s no denying that this is the ultimate comfort meal. In this post,…
Things I don’t want to regret
I know it sounds morbid, but I’ve always read those articles listing the regrets of the dying with great interest. I’ve seen a piece doing the rounds on social media comprising 37 regrets people have when they’re dying, and even a couple of weeks after I first read it it’s been playing on my mind,…
Cosy camping
As I type this, it’s grey, drizzly and 13 degrees outside, which can only mean one thing… that’s right, it’s summer in Britain! So while the weather is so appropriate, I think we should talk about camping. Staycations are becoming an increasingly popular way for Brits to get away from it all. The number of Brits…
Scenting your home with an oil diffuser
As we know, hygge appeals to all the senses. It’s the comforting warmth of a fresh cinnamon bun, and the feeling of sinking into a hot bubble bath, and the glow of an open fire on a snowy day. One of my favourite, favourite things in the world is fragrance, and I’m always looking for…
Time for Hygge Tea
Spring is great. It’s often overlooked as a transition from sparkly, merry winter to hot summers on the beach, but I love it. Bursts of pink and white blossom and lilac skies and April showers and brightening evenings and all other sorts of colourful gorgeousness ensue. But another reason I love spring is that it’s…
24 personal pleasures
I like surprises. I love serendipity and chance and coincidence and it’s often teeny tiny things that make me happy. While the traditional view of hygge is being swaddled in a blanket in front of a roaring fire with a mug of something hot and delicious, I’m constantly banging on about the fact that hygge…
Sleeping smarter with the S+
As I may have mentioned at some point before, I don’t sleep well. Not at all. I wake up several times a night, the slightest noise or brightening of the lights disturbs me and it can take me a good couple of hours to fall asleep. Obviously tiredness isn’t good, and a lack of sleep…
In search of the Northern Lights
To some people, three trips to Iceland in five years could be seen as excessive. All I have to say to that is NO, you are wrong, Iceland is brilliant and nothing you say will make me think otherwise. So that’s why I’m going to tell you about my most recent trip, just last week…
Into the Arctic Circle: New Year in Lapland
If you’ve read this blog for any length of time at all, you’ll know how I feel about Scandinavia. It’s my favourite part of the world for so many reasons, and I won’t bore you by going into it yet again. But I’d never been into the Arctic Circle until this New Year. Yes, it…